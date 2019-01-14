Educate youth on diabetes

While government efforts on addressing diabetes have been commendable, more attention should be given to educating our youth on this health threat.

I have heard many complaints from students about the ban on the sale of medium-to high-sugar drinks in my school, and many of them often circumvent this rule by bringing their own unhealthy drinks. There is a lack of appreciation of the rationale behind the ban.

To counteract this problem, young people should be made to understand the seriousness of this through formal teaching or hands-on activities in school, or through educational talks by the Health Promotion Board or healthcare professionals.

In addition, World Diabetes Day could also be observed in schools.

Jarryl Tsai Hao Jun, 16

Secondary 4 student