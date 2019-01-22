Educate students on decorum at performances

My family and I recently attended a performance of The Nutcracker by National Ballet of China at the Esplanade theatre.

When we entered the theatre, we were bothered by the din of about 200 primary school pupils who were talking at the top of their voices.

The world-class acoustics of the Esplanade theatre magnified the noise to an intolerable level.

Meanwhile, their teachers tried feebly and in vain to control them.

It took a member of the audience standing up and shouting at them before the noise stopped.

During the performance, the children were restless, talked incessantly, sat forward in their seats blocking the view of those seated behind and clapped inappropriately, too loudly and for too long.

Their lack of decorum ruined the experience for those of us who paid to enjoy the performance.

To say that the evening was marred is an understatement.

If the Ministry of Education intends to make attending performances a part of the learning experience for students, then it needs to take steps to ensure that there are enough teachers to manage the students, as well as educate students on the decorum expected.

Tan Sek Jen (Mrs)