Educate public on how to give way to emergency vehicles

Many motorists on expressways do promptly move out of the way of emergency vehicles (Not giving way to emergency vehicles is an offence, Oct 26).

Vehicles that delay in giving way are usually blocked by vehicles in adjacent lanes.

If the ambulances have their lights on but not the sirens, motorists are slower to react as they are unsure if there is truly an emergency. Moreover, some private ambulances' flashing lights are not strong enough to be seen from behind two to three vehicles.

Motorists are less clear about giving way at signalised junctions.

In some countries, when an emergency vehicle sounds its siren, all vehicles come to a halt at the junction. The emergency vehicles will then find a way through, disregarding traffic signals and direction of traffic flow. Any other vehicles in the emergency vehicle's way are expected to disregard the traffic signals and clear the path for it to pass.

But this is not the practice in Singapore. Motorists take their cue from the traffic signals to avoid causing an accident. Furthermore, with red-light cameras at many junctions, many motorists also fear violating traffic rules.

An educational campaign is needed to explain to drivers how to react in various circumstances involving emergency vehicles.

Teo Chiang Chai