Educate people on bike-sharing code

From ofo to Mobike to GBikes, bike-sharing firms are everywhere now and they owe their rise to two factors.Those who are health-conscious, and those who want to move away from using vehicles like cars and buses, which have a larger environmental footprint.

Bike-sharing has been immensely popular, but it has also seen irresponsible parking of bikes and other anti-social behaviour.

Users, however, are not completely at fault.

The firms' poor administration of the usage of their bikes and their failure to implement comprehensive solutions have resulted in such behaviour.

The Government, too, needs to take a closer look at the architecture of buildings and find ways to make it easier and safer for the bike users to park their bikes.

To ensure that bike-sharing firms internalise the costs of irresponsible bike usage, government intervention is required to impose penalties on firms that fail to inculcate appropriate behaviour when using shared bikes.

The authorities may also need to educate users, for instance, about responsible parking.

With the right policies, bike-sharing can provide a more pleasant experience for everyone.

Nadia Kassandra Binte Azhari, 20

Undergraduate student

