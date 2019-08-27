Educate companies on why older workers are assets

It is one thing for government bodies to toe the line on raising retirement age and re-employment age, but it is quite another to expect employers to practise what is being preached (Retirement, re-employment changes driven by vision of productive longevity, Aug 23).

While there are many work fairs being organised at the community level in the heartland, it is time to hold a work fair featuring "senior-friendly" companies.

This would be a good indication of how many employers support the Government's move.

In the light of Singapore's greying population, telling apart senior-friendly employers from those that are not is useful to not only seniors seeking a second career, but also the Government, which can then tweak its policies.

Many employers need more than a nudge to help them see the bigger picture.

More can be done to help them understand that senior workers are an asset and not a liability.

Seah Yam Meng