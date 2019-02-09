EDB building strong R&D culture in Singapore

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim for his letter (Focus on developing local R&D capabilities; Feb 1).

Mr Liu suggested that the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) focus on getting multinational corporations to move their research and development work to Singapore to develop local R&D capabilities.

Indeed, that is what EDB has been doing. Today, R&D spending by foreign companies constitutes close to 70 per cent of Singapore's annual business expenditure on R&D (Berd).

From 2010 to 2016, the annual Berd by foreign companies increased from $2.8 billion to $4 billion, which is a compounded annual growth rate of 6.4 per cent.

Over the same time period, Singapore's overall Berd increased from $3.9 billion to $5.7 billion.

R&D activities conducted here include basic and applied research, and experimental development to produce new or improved materials, products and devices.

We will continue to promote companies to conduct R&D here and build up our local base of R&D talent and capabilities. We want Singapore to be a place where companies, local and foreign, create new products and services.

EDB's mission is to attract quality investments that create good jobs for Singaporeans, provide business opportunities for Singapore-based companies and also develop new capabilities in Singapore.

These investments range from R&D to manufacturing and services, as many of these activities are interdependent and interconnected.

Praveen Randhawa (Ms)

Director, Public Affairs

Singapore Economic Development Board