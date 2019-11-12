E-scooter trade-in grant the wrong way to address situation

I see the $7 million e-scooter Trade-in Grant as part of a very disturbing trend in policymaking ($7m fund to help delivery riders switch from e-scooters, Nov 9). Taxpayers' money has been called upon again, as in the earlier incentive for early disposal of non-UL2272 certified e-scooter ($100 incentive for early disposal of e-scooters that fail safety standards, Sept 21). The plight of food delivery riders deserves to be addressed but I feel this is the wrong way to do it.

The dangers to footpath pedestrians have been highlighted many times by the public. Yet, stakeholders such as the companies selling personal mobility devices (PMDs), food delivery companies, their riders, and PMD riders in general chose to ignore the call for better riding practices.

At the very least, I would have expected the food delivery companies to equip their riders' PMDs with cameras and disincentivise bad riding behaviour. PMD sellers should have provided short training courses on safe riding and respecting pedestrians.

And for bicycles and other higher speed contraptions like skateboards or kick scooters that are still allowed on footpaths, how about a footpath code (analogous to highway code) to govern their behaviour? I can think of a few rules that are rarely observed by riders - such as sounding a chime a few seconds before overtaking and overtake at a slightly faster speed, dismounting if unable to maintain full control, like on a slope, and being more alert to blind spots.

I hope the Government will take a more comprehensive view on PMDs and bicycles. Most accidents involve young inexperienced riders who have yet to learn safe habits. Pushing them to the roads with this grant without proper training and guidance will only put more of them in harm's way.

Peter Lim