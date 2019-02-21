Dual roles a conflict of interest

Regarding the issues raised by Mr Cheng Shoong Tat in his letter, I wonder how far the Hyflux board was able to raise concerns about the issue of retail bonds, given that the chairman of the board is also the group's chief executive (How much did Hyflux board know when it okayed retail bonds?, Feb 19).

This dual role is a clear conflict of interest. Management staff and the CEO should be separated from the board of directors.

This dual role of CEO and board chairman can also be seen at companies such as Venture Corporation.

Similarly, Best World's executive director is also the company's chief operating officer.

The chairman of the board should be the chief representative of the company's shareholders. The CEO, on the other hand, should be the leader of the company's managers.

Combining the two roles creates an inherent conflict of interest.

The board's main job is to evaluate and compensate management, including the CEO, based on performance.

It is difficult for the board to perform this critical function when its chairman is also the CEO.

Separating these roles can lead to better oversight and management, as an independent chairman is able to ensure that the board is fully engaged with strategy, and can evaluate how well that strategy is being implemented by management.

It also signals to shareholders that the CEO is accountable to the board.

A CEO-chairman is basically reporting to himself. The Singapore Institute of Directors' code of practice allows a company to appoint an independent non-executive director to be the lead independent director when the chairman and the CEO is the same person or related by close family ties, or are both part of the executive management team.

The authorities should close this loophole, which allows for a conflict of interest. There is no need to appoint more independent directors just because the CEO is also the chairman of the board.

Cheng Choon Fei