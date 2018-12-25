Drivers who are thinking of drinking should spare a thought for others

The message is clear - don't drink and drive.

Yet, there are some who choose to take unnecessary risks (Expect stiffer penalties as police put brakes on drink driving; Dec 22).

The enhancement on penalties for drink driving is a step in the right direction, given the 20 per cent increase in accidents related to drink driving from January to September this year compared with the same period last year.

It is sad that despite all the campaigns on the dangers of drink driving and the enforcement blitz, some irresponsible drivers still choose to drive after their drinking sessions.

They not only endanger themselves but also other innocent road users.

I hope that during this merrymaking season, drivers will spare a thought for the consequences of their actions to themselves and others.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan