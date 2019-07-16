Drive home importance of advance care planning

In Singapore, death is still a taboo topic for many, especially among the elderly. However, given the fast ageing society, we should consider issues regarding the elderly more urgently (Report urges better end-of-life planning, July 13).

One good way is to popularise advance care planning (ACP).

As end-of-life care is usually related to a person's religious beliefs, it is apt for religious organisations to take the lead to explain and start the discussion with their members.

Trained ACP facilitators can help reach out to people at places of worship. For those who do not belong to a religious group, community centres would be a good alternative.

We could also increase awareness and generate widespread publicity with more ads.

People will also have more time to think through ACP issues in a relaxed environment.

Decentralising ACP to the community can reduce the heavy workload on nurses and relieve them to perform other nursing care duties. Good advance care planning can lead to calm in times of distress, and also lead to better use of resources.

Singapore is blessed with advanced medical technologies. Often, a person diagnosed with a terminal illness can still live for many more years, but in a state of suffering. People would benefit from being more educated about quality of life and palliative care.

Singapore is blessed with advanced medical technologies. Often, a person diagnosed with a terminal illness can still live for many more years, but in a state of suffering.

People would benefit from being more educated about quality of life and palliative care.

As a healthcare worker, I often come across the elderly who are fed via a tube, which in most cases, serves merely a life-sustaining purpose. Some do not even have any relatives who visit them.

These patients cannot now choose what they want to do with their lives. If better planning had been done earlier, such suffering might have been alleviated.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon