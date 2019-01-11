Don't use 'budget' excuse to explain away delay failings

I share some of the sentiments expressed by Mr Gerard de Vaz regarding the differences in service expected from Scoot and Singapore Airlines (Not fair to compare Scoot and SIA; Jan 9).

However, the quality of service should not be vastly different when it comes to the handling of long and frequent delays.

Surely Scoot's operating philosophy cannot be that it expects passengers to accept inconvenience just because it is a budget carrier?

When faced with such long delays, Scoot needs to minimise the disruption to its flight schedule by having, for example, aircraft on standby or an agreement to transfer passengers to other airlines. While this will obviously incur higher costs, Scoot should be mindful that they have a reputation to uphold. Passengers will appreciate the effort made.

Tan Jiak Ngee