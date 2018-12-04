Don't take stable leadership transition for granted

Political succession in Singapore is so boring and predictable. No coups, no mass street demonstrations, no intervention by religious entities or fringe groups, no allegations of perpetuated shenanigans and stolen candidacies, not even juicy scandalous skeletons in the cupboard - and that's the way Singaporeans like it (PAP sets stage for Heng to be PM; Nov 23 ).

What we have instead is stability and continuation, with crucial 50-year future projections still worked on without interruption, and a political focus given sharper attention by a new team.

It is so dull and pallid that multimillion-dollar projects are not cancelled, hidden trillions of funds are not suddenly unearthed, policies are not dealt a complete U-turn and no previous power holders indicted for chicanery - and this is just the way it should be.

It is not a system to be taken for granted. Political succession rent asunder through bickering, dissent and a lack of legitimacy simply leads to social unrest and division.

Sure, suggestions that perhaps other People's Action Party candidates are more eminently qualified to lead than Mr Heng Swee Keat should be respected and debated.

But outside of the top corridors of power, we are not privy to the decision-making process in choosing a new prime minister.

What should or could have been is really secondary to pulling together in one direction and making Singapore work even better under the new leadership.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)