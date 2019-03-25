Don't spare terrorists adverse media publicity

The decision to not showcase the faces of terrorists in the media is a weak call (Don't give terrorists the fame they crave, by Mr Darius Lee, March 22).

First, not highlighting them will desensitise the public to the threat of terror and could lead to them lowering their guard.

Second, the terrorists' accomplices and family members who were aware of the terror acts and who had the capacity to stop it by making police reports would be relieved as they would be spared much embarrassment and humiliation from their family and friends, neighbours and colleagues.

This would also encourage more terrorists to commit deadly acts as they can be assured that their family is spared the shame.

Third, if photos are not shown, how can the public come forward to give information about the terrorist and his silent accomplices?

This perception of giving fame to terrorists if their faces are exposed in the media holds little truth because the bigger picture that we must look at is shaming them by exposing their faces as well as those who are linked to them.

This will also wake the public up to the fact that the people behind the atrocious acts of terror can look like the man next door and do not necessarily have to look devious.

Florence Veronica Minjoot (Ms)