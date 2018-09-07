Don't put natural wonders of Pulau Ubin at risk

I am against the idea of Pulau Ubin as a choice for a third link between Malaysia and Singapore (Malaysia floats plan for third link to Singapore; Aug 30).

Singapore has done well economically, sometimes at the expense of our natural history and heritage.

Pulau Ubin is the last place left in Singapore for people to enjoy the sights, smells and feel of the kampung lifestyle.

The island provides an avenue for outdoor adventure seekers, nature lovers and heritage hunters to indulge in their interests.

As a nature conservationist and activist, I have seen Pulau Ubin transform over the past 35 years and my main worry is the destruction of the wildlife and greenery should it be developed as a third link.

Pulau Ubin is home to a diverse array of wildlife.

Till now, new species are being discovered.

To wildlife researchers like myself, it is a haven with its natural history yet to be tapped fully.

As such, I strongly urge the authorities to leave Pulau Ubin out of any plans for a third link.

Ben Lee