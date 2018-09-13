Don't misread info about fewer smoking complaints

The report (Complaints on cigarette smoke drifting into homes halve in 5 years; Sept 11) should not be misinterpreted.

Halving of complaints does not imply halving of "smoke drift" problems in residential estates.

If the National Environment Agency keeps telling people that it hasno jurisdiction over private residences and that smokers have a right to smoke within their own homes, people will eventually stop lodging complaints.

My family has been suffering from second-hand cigarette smoke from our neighbours living on the same floor as us and the unit above us.

It starts early in the morning and continues all the way to late at night. As I work from home, it just worsens my misery.

Smoking at home is a private affair, but second-hand smoke drifting into other people's homes is a public health hazard and a public nuisance.

More than 85 per cent of adults in Singapore are non-smokers, and we live in one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

I have had to deal with this smoke problem in all the three condominiums I have lived in. I can imagine the problem must be even more severe for Housing Board flat dwellers.

Something should be done to protect neighbours from second-hand smoke.

Liu I-Chun (Ms)