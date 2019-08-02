Don't mess around with race issues

Tit-for-tat riposte is definitely not the way to go in multiracial Singapore (Local YouTuber's rap video on racism not acceptable: Shanmugam, July 31).

While some people may not find the video offensive, it just takes someone who is paranoid to trigger social unrest.

The purveyor may not have had such intentions, but those who watch the video may have interpreted it otherwise.

We have seen how countries with a much longer history than Singapore's struggle with festering race issues.

I fully support strong action to stamp out public displays of racism that may unravel Singapore's multiracial harmony that has been painstakingly built over the years.

Many visitors to Singapore have been impressed that different races can live cheek by jowl in such harmony. We should protect this national trait at all cost.

Seah Yam Meng