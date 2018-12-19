Don't let technology replace human connection

It is encouraging to note that technology has helped to lighten the load of looking after elderly citizens (Smart Nation, smart senior citizens; Dec 17).

Yet we should be concerned that such a situation may inadvertently lead to a gradual losing of human touch and communication between children and their parents.

The concern of technology replacing human communication is very real in today's world, as evident in daily life where everyone can be seen being absorbed with a gadget in front of him.

Technology has made us smarter but it has also evidently led to a drastic reduction in physical interaction between humans. Though technology has helped working adults to monitor their elderly parents, it should not supplant human interaction, warmth and touch. These will always help to dispel the loneliness and depression that are likely to afflict the elderly who are left alone.

Children should be encouraged to hold daily face-to-face conversations with their parents rather than through phone messaging apps.

Care of the elderly should also not be left to maids, as they can never replace the kinship of family members.

When making full use of technology, we should also be cognisant of the hidden dangers or downsides that could affect our everyday life.

Human touch should continue as the cornerstone of better relationships.

Seah Yam Meng