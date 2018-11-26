Don't let social media rule our lives

Social media brings about benefits, but we often overlook its hidden complications.

There are many reasons to use social media - fear of missing out and seeking validation. It has bred in us a strong need to update the world about everything - where we are, what we are doing and whom we are meeting.

However, we must realise that it can also make us feel jealous of being left out. It can even lower self-esteem and lead to depression.

With social media, we neglect making meaningful connections in the real world. We focus so much on building our online selves that we forget our true selves.

Ironically, social media is not bringing us closer. We might know more people, but less about each of them. Most importantly, social media is not an accurate portrayal of reality, so we should not let the highlight reel of those whose lives do not even concern us affect us. The problem is not with using social media, but with how we let it influence us.

Yang Yizhen, 16

Secondary 4 student