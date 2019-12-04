Forum: Don't let people cheat with Healthy 365 app

When a person chooses healthier food and beverage options at Kopitiam foodcourts and hawker centres, or buys healthier groceries at Giant, FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets, he is rewarded with a printed barcode that he can scan into the Healthy 365 app for points that can be exchanged for TransitLink vouchers, wildlife tours and cakes.

However, people who are not interested in, or forget to collect, the printed barcodes leave them behind. I have observed cashiers taking these barcodes to either use them or give them to colleagues.

This defeats the purpose of the healthier choices promotion.

People who don't choose healthier products and eateries get to score points for free.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) should stop such practices.

Instead of printing barcodes that anyone can use, the HPB should install scanners that only the genuine buyer of the items is allowed to use to get points.

If the buyer does not use the scanner, he forfeits the points.

This will reduce paper wastage and cheating.

Cheng Choon Fei