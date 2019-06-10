Don't let drug couriers get away with excuses

The recent acquittal of a Nigerian man who was found with 1.96kg of methamphetamine at the airport but claimed to have no knowledge that the drugs were concealed in his suitcase is troubling (Acquittal of drug accused will set precedent: Law experts, June 4).

I hope it will not set a precedent for other drug couriers to claim they "did not know" they were carrying drugs when they are caught.

If drug couriers are acquitted based on this argument, it will set the tone for future drug couriers to claim they "did not know" as their defence.

Then, Singapore will stand vulnerable and become a gateway for drugs hidden in secret compartments.

Florence Veronica Minjoot