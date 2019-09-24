Don't let dissidents plant seeds of 'colour revolution'

I think rational citizens, permanent residents and true friends of Singapore will agree with Mr Goh Choon Kang (Singapore does not need a 'colour revolution', Sept 21).

The lesson to be learnt from events elsewhere is that the state needs to have a very strong spine to immediately investigate and take action to nip nascent attempts at undermining, compromising or attacking the security, welfare and survival of the country.

Any foreign or local agents suspected of having a hand in such attempts should be investigated.

If they are found guilty of breaking the country's security laws, swift action should be taken.

They must learn that academic freedom does not include freedom to support or promote revolutions or attempts to destabilise the state.

Should the state be seen as weak, the few local "Joshua Wongs" and their ilk will rise and strengthen their zeal for a revolution with the help of malicious foreigners.

We do not want to be a proxy in any ideological war and we definitely do not want to become effectively a semi-colony of any foreign power.

Lim Ang Yong