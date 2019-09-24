Don't just focus on economic cost of migraine

The emphasis on the cost of migraines tends to eclipse the distress sufferers undergo (Migraines cost S'pore $1 billion in 2018: Study, Sept 19).

The headache may last up to 72 hours, often throbbing and growing in intensity, accompanied sometimes by nausea and vomiting. It can be precipitated by light, sound and smell, and at times, the patients may even exhibit signs of temporary "paralysis" of the limbs, simulating an oncoming stroke. Attacks may come rather suddenly.

We must not have the idea that it is just a headache which does not warrant medical leave and understanding. We should not attribute the cost to sufferers as if they are just using this illness for personal benefit.

What is more, ordinary pain medications may not work at times, and prolonged use of painkillers may cause rebound attacks. The better medications are expensive; a recent breakthrough with medication can cost thousands of dollars per month in treatment.

Even patients who are hospitalised and managed by physicians are not subsequently free from attacks.

Let us focus not just on lowering the economic cost of migraines, but also on how to help these patients and to empathise with them.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)