Don't ignore soft values important to Singaporeans

Mr Clarence Ching has captured well the concerns about being a Singaporean, living in Singapore and serving Singapore (Wanted: Vision of S'pore based on values, not just economic value, Nov 21).

One of my sons lives in the United States and enjoys it. I have another in Singapore and not doing well comparatively.

While they both have to take ownership for their lives and be responsible and accountable for their actions, what happens around them does have an impact on their life decisions.

The influencing factors include work-life harmony, cost of living, societal stressors, parent and children issues, employment stability and career progression opportunities.

Values, such as being able to chase their dreams, feeling part of a truly inclusive society, are equally, if not increasingly more, important than being No. 1, being secure and safe, being modern, being efficient, being incorruptible.

We need more of such soft values if we want Singaporeans to live in and serve this tiny red dot.

Frank Singam