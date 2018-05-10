Don't give in to unreasonable demands over hiringIndonesian maids

I was shocked to read that the Indonesian Embassy has started imposing a new performance bond of $6000 on employers who hire Indonesian maids (New bond for hiring Indonesian maids unnecessary, says MOM; May 9).

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) already has in place a proper system which looks after the welfare of foreign domestic workers here.

It was also troubling to read that in accepting to purchase the performance bond guarantee, would-be employers are not safeguarded as the embassy would not need to prove that an employer had done anything wrong for the bond to be forfeited.

I hope that the Indonesian government will revisit this new performance bond and spell out the terms with clarity, in order to be fair to both maid employers and maids.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Government should explore other sources for foreign domestic workers.

Maids from Myanmar are becoming more popular with households here, and that is an area we could take advantage of.

Also, Singapore, a safe, modern country with fair laws to protect the welfare of maids, is a popular choice for many foreign domestic workers in the region.

We should not accept unreasonable terms imposed on us.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak