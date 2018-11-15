Don't forget about methane

A Sunday Times infographic on Nov 11 highlighted seven ways to eat for the planet, among which is to eat less meat to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases, like methane, released into the atmosphere by animals such as cows.

Many of us are too focused on greenhouse gases such as carbon emissions, but ignore the fact that methane is also one of the pollutants. Singapore must put in more effort to reduce methane emissions.

Although methane on its own is not poisonous, it still has the potential to become toxic when mixed with other substances.

Emissions of hydrofluorocarbons, another class of greenhouse gas used as coolants in fridges, are also increasing annually because of our high usage of air-conditioning.

The presence of methane in the atmosphere affects the abundance of other greenhouse gases. Even soot, a heat-absorbing component of particulate matter from the burning of ritual paper, is equally harmful to the environment.

The Government should have strong measures to tackle short-lived climate pollutants that are more potent planet-warming agents than carbon dioxide.

In fact, methane is more devastating to the climate because of how effectively it absorbs heat.

The National Environment Agency should study the effects of such powerful heat-trapping gas.

We need to improve our waste management systems too. The present policy of separating and treating biodegradable waste and turning it into compost or bio-energy is laudable. More can be done to upgrade our wastewater treatment and improve anaerobic digestion of solid and liquid waste.

Cheng Choon Fei