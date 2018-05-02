Don't fear leaving comfort zone

It is heartening to learn of the enthusiasm that today's young people have when it comes to picking up diverse skills in order to grab hold of opportunities (Skills matter in the long run, by Chen Hao; April 18).

As an undergraduate in a university, I have experienced first hand how difficult it is to master my own major, not to mention modules from other disciplines.

But experiences like this should not deter students from taking calculated risks, stepping out of their comfort zones and actively pursuing knowledge from areas outside their interests.

More importantly, students must learn to unlearn, and drop outdated skills and old methods.

This should serve the ultimate purpose of gaining meaningful employment, where workers will be expected to be resourceful and willing to upgrade and upskill quickly on the job.

Lee Yu Xiang, 23

Year 2 University Undergraduate