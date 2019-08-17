Don't expose kids to tech too early

There have been several recent reports expressing support for the idea of giving lessons in coding to children (Make coding fun, byte by byte, July 31).

I respect their views, but I feel it is a bit too early for children to get exposed to such technology.

Technology is necessary, and everyone has to learn how to use it in order to remain relevant, but not at such a tender age.

Technology cannot develop in them humane qualities and values.

Let us not imprison them within the walls of technology. Synthetic creativity is different from natural creativity.

Allow them instead to splash in the placid waters of innocence and experience those elemental joys and sorrows.

In the words of William Wordsworth, let them learn to love "the sounding cataract" (waterfall) and with their fingers touch the "tall rock" and lick the "colours and forms" of the mountain and the wood.

After all, learning coding will be just a little cog in the huge gear of the future.

My advice - let the landscape of childhood remain pure and let them wallow in it as long as it is possible. Don't cut short their childhood.

A.A. Sinha (Professor)