Don't consider only salary when granting PR status

I can understand the struggles that foreigner-Singaporean couples living separately must be going through (Don't separate foreigner-Singaporean couples, by Ms Lim Wen Ting, May 17).

I have been living in Singapore since I gave birth to my only child in 2012, and he is now in Primary 1. He is a Singaporean and is liable for national service. When my son turned four, I went to work while my husband shouldered most of the childcare responsibilities.

In the beginning, I took on any job I could find, even though I am a university graduate. These included working in a bakery and as a cook.

I had hoped that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) would grant me a Long-Term Visit Pass of at least three years. But this remains elusive and has scuppered any hope of us having more children.

More recently, I started applying for permanent residency and have already been rejected twice.

It is my hope that the ICA will recognise that other factors are equally, if not more, important than one's monthly salary when considering granting PR status to eligible applicants. I also urge the authorities to keep Singaporean families together.

Pham Thi Ngoc Anh