Don't call it 'haze'; It's air pollution

As soon as the chequered flag dropped on the Formula 1 race in September, organisers and local promoters were concerned about the potential impact of air pollution.

But on a daily basis, air pollution's deleterious impact on health is not highlighted as much. The euphemism "haze" is used in news reports. I view this as a contrivance to minimise alarm.

Perhaps residents would take greater interest in the pure greed behind the intentional burning of peatlands and woodlands if the media referred to its result as "air pollution". How about using the word "carcinogenic" from time to time? Maybe greater attention to rampant air pollution's impact on PSLE scores will attract appropriate levels of concern.

It is not hard to link the intentional burning of lands to specific oil palm plantations or companies, and then to their owners. These owners probably have bank deposits and real estate holdings here, which can be used as leverage in Singapore's conversations with polluters.

Air pollution should not continue to be accepted as a seasonal affront to health.

Kinaree Ruth Adkins, 16

High school student