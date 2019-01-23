Don't blame the people for CPF rumour

The people should not be blamed for starting the rumour about Central Provident Fund (CPF) payout being delayed till the age of 70 (CPF Board refutes claims that payout age raised; Jan 20).

And it is true that if a person does not do anything, then the payout will indeed start at the age of 70.

If the payout is supposed to be at the age of 65, then that should be the default age, and anyone who wants a later payout should have to indicate to the CPF Board that they want it at a later age.

It is the CPF Board's actions that have caused the people to once again say that the Government is trying to hold back the money of Singaporeans.

Madam Quek Gek Soo