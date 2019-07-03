Does MOE have whistle-blowing policy for sexual misconduct?

I was deeply perturbed to read that a male principal allegedly molested seven teenage boys on the premises of the secondary school he was heading (Principal allegedly molested 7 boys in school, June 27).

The number of sexual offences committed by educators in the last few years is alarming. The perpetrators seem to be holding increasingly senior positions, from teachers, heads of department and now a principal.

Schools are supposed to be where our children embark on the journey of learning and character development.

Unfortunately, the very institutions that are supposed to help our children in their formative years may now be destroying them in these cases.

I find it perplexing that the principal allegedly managed to molest two of the victims thrice. Why didn't the victims raise the alarm when the offence was first committed? Were they too afraid to report the matter to their form teachers as the offender was the head of the school?

Does the Ministry of Education have a whistle-blowing policy through which teachers can report the sexual misconduct of senior staff without fear of backlash?

Dave Phua Peng Hwee