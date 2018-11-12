Does DSA system benefit students more, or schools?

It is good that schools are offering Direct School Admission (DSA) based on talent rather than academic ability, and I offer my congratulations to all who received confirmed offers (More offered secondary school spots early based on talent; Nov 9).

However, I do urge all parents and students to think very carefully about accepting the offers.

First, is the child willing to commit to that specific sport or talent for the next four to six years? Because he will not be allowed to join other co-curricular activities in that time.

Second, is the school's academic environment suitable for the child? For if the academic demands of the school are beyond his abilities, then the child will experience failure and disappointment, not to mention the concomitant loss of self-esteem and self-confidence.

This brings me to question the benefits of such a system.

What is the aim of allowing schools to cherry-pick the top students in sport or the arts? Is it truly to nurture the talents or is it simply for the schools to maintain their rankings in the league tables?

Does the admission of these "talented" students really provide diversity to whatever school they are admitted to, or does it serve to emphasise the difference between those who were admitted through their PSLE results - the academically inclined - and those who were not? In the end, does the DSA system benefit the students more, or the schools?

Parents and students, please do not focus on only the glory of entering a brand-name school via DSA. Parents should also consider the academic demands of the school, and ensure that it is suitable for their child.

While I do not doubt that the schools have schemes to help DSA students cope with the academic aspects, there have also been too many stories of students who struggle with their studies because they cannot cope with the academic rigour of the school.

Chong Sze Kah (Madam)