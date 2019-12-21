Forum: Doctors so far restricted from using energy-generating machines

I wish the researchers behind the Bio Ionic Currents Electromagnetic Pulsing Systems, or Biceps, success in proving the usefulness of their machine in Singapore (It's not just muscles that could get a boost from Biceps; and New tech helps build stronger muscles - sans a workout, both Dec 18).

There are numerous such energy-generating machines in the market under different brand names.

They are used in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Basically, micro currents and their accompanying micro magnetic fields are generated by such machines. Such micro currents and micro magnetic fields restore to normal the dysfunctional internal environment of the cells and promote healing.

Today, doctors registered with the Singapore Medical Council are not allowed to use these machines to treat patients whose diseases do not respond to the standard evidence-based medical treatments.

The reason given by the Ministry of Health is that such good responses from the energy machines are anecdotal and have no evidence based on clinical trials. Doctors who have used such machines have been warned not to use them, even though the patients experienced benefits. Ironically, non-medically qualified health practitioners are allowed to use such machines to treat their clients.

Hopefully, when this research turns out to be positive, many chronic diseases, besides diabetes and weak muscles, especially of the skin, such as atopic dermatitis, allergy, autoimmune diseases and others, can be successfully treated.

Tan Soon Kiam (Dr)