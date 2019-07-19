Doctors get broad-based specialist training

We thank Dr Ho Ting Fei for her letter (More changes needed in training of doctors, July 17).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) regularly reviews and refines the postgraduate medical training framework to ensure that it continues to meet Singaporeans' evolving healthcare needs.

Recognising the importance for doctors to develop strong generalist capabilities, as of this month, doctors can now begin specialist training only after completing the mandatory postgraduate year one (PGY1).

During the PGY1 year, doctors are required to undergo rotations in medical and surgical disciplines to gain broad-based clinical exposure.

At the end of their PGY1 training, doctors must be competent in core procedures and managing actual cases in day-to-day practice before they are allowed to progress to their next stage of training.

During the course of specialty training, the trainees' clinical training is structured and monitored to ensure that they are exposed to an adequate number and variety of clinical cases.

There are regular formative assessments as well as summative examinations which ensure that doctors have achieved the desired competencies in clinical skills and knowledge before they complete their specialist training.

MOH regularly reviews our healthcare manpower needs, taking into account population demographics and disease trends.

Over the years, we have been creating more specialist training positions in the generalist disciplines, such as Family Medicine, Advanced Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine, to build up a pool of doctors who are able to provide holistic management for Singapore's ageing population.

We will continue to review our medical training and manpower plans to meet Singapore's evolving healthcare needs.

Goh Khean Teik (Dr)

Director, Manpower Standards and Development

Ministry of Health