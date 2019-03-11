Doctors' expert services required for medical report

We thank Mr Chow Keng Kwok for his feedback (Why charge $100 for medical report?, Feb 26).

Mr Chow brought his domestic helper to Changi General Hospital's emergency medicine department on Feb 7. The doctor who attended to her assessed that she would need surgery. Financial counselling was provided to the patient and Mr Chow, where the estimated bill based on the range of historical bill sizes for patients requiring surgery with the same residency status was shared. As the surgery was less complex and required a much shorter stay, the final bill was lower than initially expected.

Mr Chow expressed concerns that a patient who is unable to afford the estimated cost may be discouraged from pursuing treatment. We assure Mr Chow that there are various healthcare financing schemes and subsidies available for Singaporeans.

The hospital's medical social workers will be able to provide support to needy patients to access these schemes.

With regard to the charges for medical reports, these cover the administrative costs and professional services of the doctor to review the patient's medical records and customise the report based on the purpose of the request.

Patients who require only basic information, such as admission date and reason for admission, can request a copy of the discharge summary at no cost. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Lim Lee Nor

Chief Financial Officer

Changi General Hospital