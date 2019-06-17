Do something about otters before accidents happen

Otter sightings in rivers and seas around the island are pleasant encounters, but not on roads, especially congested thoroughfares.

I am concerned for the safety of these animals as well as that of road users.

Otters were spotted in Bukit Timah recently and in front of International Plaza in Anson Road last Thursday.

It is quite clear that the family in the second instance appeared disoriented and unsure of where to go. This was despite someone directing traffic away from them while trying to guide them to cross the road. They finally dashed into some bushes.

It will not be long before they will have to cross another road in the city centre.

Of greater concern is that lost and hungry otters on the roads may become desperate and aggressive, while the probability of an accident with vehicles is high.

Something must be done to tackle the problem before that happens.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip