Do something about air-con use in idling vehicles

Singapore is a signatory to the Paris climate accord and has pledged to bring its carbon emission down by 36 per cent from 2005 levels.

With this in mind, perhaps something can be done to further reduce pollution from vehicles.

At many parks, I have come across drivers sitting in their vehicles and enjoying the air-conditioning.

Some drivers even fall asleep with the engine and air-con running.

Perhaps a system can be developed to trigger a blinking signal light - perhaps from a small, green bulb at the top of a vehicle's number plate - when the air-con is switched on while the engine is idling. This will draw the attention of law enforcement officers and deter such drivers from using the air-con unnecessarily.

We can make exceptions for vehicles not moving in a traffic jam or at red lights. We can also start with heavy vehicles as they are the bigger polluters, before including cars if necessary.

Climate change aside, what is also significant is that these heavy vehicles spew out lots of bad air which is detrimental to our health.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip