Forum: Do more to support local artists

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat wants to encourage more Singaporeans to become artists (Bicentennial artwork on childhood game a stone's throw away, Nov 25).

Artists in Singapore, however, still face obstacles and need support.

There are only a few affordable art centres - Goodman, Telok Kurau, Wessex - and artists have to apply for or renew annually the rental contracts, which are always oversubscribed.

Some artists who can afford to are going overseas, where studio spaces are cheaper, to produce art. Others are turning to industrial estates.

How about using land under the expressways and overhead MRT tracks for art studios, like China's Xiaozhou Art Zone, which is under an expressway? Or open up vacant houses managed by the Singapore Land Authority and empty schools, temporarily or otherwise, to artists.

Political and business leaders should take the lead and buy local works of art. They should set an example for others to follow.

National Gallery Singapore's focus is South-east Asian art, and only a small section showcases local artists, something even foreign artists have noted. There are also more foreign works of art at the airport than local ones.

Acknowledge the work of Singapore artists in public spaces. Some pieces are not labelled and some do not mention the artist behind the work.

For instance, the wooden installation at the green patch in Dhoby Ghaut carries no label. There are also no labels to identify the artists behind some wooden sculptures at Fort Canning Park.

Ong Seok Khim