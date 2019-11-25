Do more to protect migrant workers

Efforts made by the Government as well as industry partners to lower workplace deaths has seen some results. However, workplace accidents are still happening (Fatal crane collapse victim was father-to-be, Nov 7; Worker in fatal fall had built home for new bride, Nov 21). Furthermore, there has been a rise in non-fatal injuries among workers.

Migrant workers are often sole breadwinners, coming here in the hope of earning not just money, but a better life for their families. When a workplace death occurs, a family loses a loved one. More must be done to safeguard their lives.

Melody Tay Wen Hui, 17

JC1 student