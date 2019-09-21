Do more to incentivise good recycling habits

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called climate change one of the "gravest challenges facing humankind" during the recent National Day Rally.

Indeed, we need a sustainable solution to waste as our current "burn and fill Pulau Semakau" method - itself a contributor to climate change - is not a long-term solution.

While I am heartened that the Government is introducing infrastructure solutions to tackle rising sea levels, I think more can be done at the same time to change consumers' habits and raise public awareness of the urgency of the issue of waste.

Banning single-use plastic straws in business establishments would encourage people to take along their own straws or go without.

Charging for individual plastic bags would stop their indiscriminate use in supermarkets and make people conscious of their plastic dependency.

We could also incentivise people to change their habits. For example, on the Healthy 365 app, people are able to get points and redeem vouchers when they choose healthy options. "Recycling points" could be given out in a similar way when people take along their own bags for grocery shopping.

We can look into setting up dedicated integrated recycling centres at town hubs or community centres for people to drop off their electronic waste and general recyclables, while being advised by ambassadors on what should and should not be put into recycling bins in order to eliminate contamination. Here, too, "recycling points" could be used to incentivise the public to visit these centres.

Just as climate change defence should be given equal weight to our military, perhaps the Government can create a specialised task force to bolster defence in this area.

This new agency could focus on public communication and awareness, execution and enforcement of policies that mitigate climate change, and be the "planeteers" that Singapore desperately needs.

Tan Eng Kwang