Do more to help the elderly

The Government has provided elderly people with many financial and social assistance schemes.

However, many seniors decline such assistance because they want to be independent and self-reliant.

While their sense of empowerment in earning their own money is commendable, some turn down help for reasons such as being confused about the schemes and a lack of understanding about them.

Some stay away because of the need to jump through hoops to meet the eligibility criteria of such schemes.

In 2011, 35.2 per cent of those aged 75 and above earned between $500 and $999, the range of salary for most people in that age group.

Only 14.7 per cent of those above 75 earned $2,000 and above.

There have been many reports of the elderly having to continue what they do for a living even though they are earning very little, like cardboard sellers who earn only about $20 a day.

It saddens me to see Singaporeans simply ignore them.

It is about time we Singaporeans put in more effort to help them.

Donations aren't everything. Sometimes a simple act of kindness and sparing a thought for others can do wonders.

Bernice Ong Yi Jing

Polytechnic student