Do more to expand climate change fight

The effects and dangers of climate change are a pressing problem (Climate change a national security issue: Pentagon; and Australia forced to adapt as summers get hotter; both published on Jan 20).

While many programmes and initiatives have been launched to fight climate change in Singapore, more can be done.

Major corporations like Ikea and KFC vowed to stop issuing plastic straws last year.

However, I have also observed the continued extensive use of plastic bags in places like neighbourhood wet markets.

In fact, I was surprised when I was offered a plastic bag even when I bought a small pack of batteries.

Singaporeans need to quickly understand why they need to fight climate change and how they can help before it is too late.

Koon Wei Pheng, 15

Secondary 3 student

