Do more to educate people as scammers get more sophisticated

Despite regular police warnings, Internet and phone scams continue unabated with victims losing more compared with previous years ($19m lost to cheats passing off as China officials as cases increase, Dec 14).

It would appear that many of the victims are the elderly who complied with scammers' instructions out of fear or panic.

Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to cheat people of their money or to obtain personal details.

It is not uncommon to receive recorded phone calls from scammers saying that victims have committed crimes and should provide their personal particulars and bank account details to facilitate investigations.

People, especially the elderly, should be reminded that any request from the authorities is normally not conducted over the phone. They should immediately hang up upon receiving such calls.

I have also been receiving many e-mails purportedly from local banks and telcos requesting my bank and credit card details. They use the company logos to make the notes look genuine, but are linked to dubious websites. I deleted them immediately.

Among other things, it would be useful to note the following:

• Delete suspicious texts, close pop-up windows and do not click on links or attachments in e-mails.

• Hang up on phone callers requesting remote access to your computer.

• Keep your personal details, mobile devices and computers secure.

• Choose strong passwords.

• Review your privacy and security settings on social media.

There should be even more campaigns and media alerts to educate people and create awareness of scammers' ploys.

Hopefully, such incidents will be reduced to a minimum.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan