Do groundwork before choosing funeral director

We thank Mr Chen Jiaxi for his letter (Act quickly to restore confidence in funeral profession, July 13).

The Association of Funeral Directors Singapore (AFD) assures all grieving families in Singapore that its members do not condone the bad service that was highlighted in recent reports (Raise standards at funeral parlours, operators urge, June 9).

Our members also do not engage in any shoddy treatment of any deceased person under their care.

The lapses reported are unbecoming and unprofessional of any funeral service provider.

AFD members have no control over where funeral premises are located. While we wish for better and tranquil surroundings where we can provide a harmonious environment for grieving families, we must work within the designated areas leased to us.

The AFD meets the National Environment Agency regularly to surface the challenges faced by the funeral profession in Singapore, and works collectively with stakeholders involved to improve the death-care service delivery.

Given the demands in infrastructure, housing, industry, water catchment and military training in land-scarce Singapore, the funeral profession may be the last on the list of priorities, but we believe the authorities are looking into improving the situation.

In the meantime, the AFD calls on all Singaporeans to do due diligence when choosing a funeral director. We are aware of many "funeral agents" who are possibly fly-by-night operators and not employed by any AFD member funeral directors.

To prevent themselves from falling prey to such opportunistic players, family members should get the funeral provider to arrange a meeting at its premises to view first-hand the care facilities it provides.

We highly recommend this.

Everyone should consider end-of-life conversations within the family. This ensures that decisions made are not under duress in stressed situations and allows the family to review everything, including care facilities that a funeral provider offers.

Ang Ziqian

Secretary

Association of Funeral Directors Singapore