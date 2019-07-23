Diverse courses strengthen Public Service

We thank Mr Stanley Ong and Mr Cheng Choon Fei for their views on the courses studied by Public Service Commission (PSC) scholarship recipients (PSC should sponsor courses aligned with public service; and PSC scholars should take courses relevant to S'pore, both July 22).

The PSC's direction is to develop talent with diverse disciplines, varied experiences and broader networks.

While we continue to promote engineering and technology, we also want to have scholarship recipients versed in the humanities, arts and social sciences.

Having a diversity of strengths makes the Public Service more resilient, and better able to anticipate the complex and cross-cutting challenges Singapore will face.

A deep understanding of religions practised in Singapore is relevant to making sound policies.

In the Singapore context, secularism does not mean being devoid of religious content. Our public space is shared by Singaporeans of different religions. Policymakers in Singapore take an active role in working towards religious harmony.

When selecting scholarship recipients, the PSC looks for authentic, open-minded individuals with clear thinking, who are aligned with Public Service values, eager to learn and driven to serve Singapore.

In sending them to read a diversity of subjects, we hope that each one will bring back a special perspective to contribute to the team, to bring Singapore forward.

Ng Li Sa (Dr)

Director

Public Service Commission Secretariat