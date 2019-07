Will the authorities destroy the ivory and pangolin scales seized from a shipment on July 21 (Record 8.8 tonnes of ivory worth $17.6m seized, July 24)?

I suggest putting the items on display in a public place as a reminder of the cruelty of poachers, illegal wildlife dealers and buyers.

Let visitors see, feel, touch and photograph the animal remains. Don't let these animals die in vain.

Educate the public and schoolchildren on the tragedy of the illegal wildlife trade.

Chia Shee Yap