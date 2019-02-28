Disorganised layout led to low footfall

One of the Chinatown Complex hawkers quoted in a recent report said that footfall to her stall was low because the food centre is not visible from the street (When it's renovation time, some hawkers move or quit, Feb 25).

I do not think that is the actual reason for the low footfall.

Rather, I feel that the disorganised layout of the food centre might be the reason for the low footfall, and the authorities should look into this problem as the complex undergoes a three-month renovation.

I have always found it difficult to navigate and find specific stalls within the food centre.

Unlike other conventional food centres, where stalls are organised in rows, the stalls in Chinatown Complex seem to be arranged in random fashion, located in every nook and cranny of the centre.

Because of the messy layout, some patrons may not be able to locate specific stalls that are away from central escalators.

This results in some stalls that are hidden in the obscure areas having fewer customers.

Sean Lim Wei Xin