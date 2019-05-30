Dismount zones of little use without enforcement

Town councils are discussing with the Government the possibility of identifying zones where personal mobility device (PMD) users and cyclists may need to dismount (Dismount zones being explored for PMDs, bikes, May 26).

This will achieve little. Currently, cyclists are supposed to dismount at pedestrian crossings and certain bridges, but they never seem to do so. And they do not seem to be caught or penalised for this.

Cyclists still ride at pedestrian crossings, and there is no one to stop them.

So if there were to be a dismount zone, will there be an officer present to check on and catch those who do not comply?

When regulations are passed, there needs to be enough manpower to enforce the law.

It is sad that even though there have been numerous cases of injuries and accidents involving PMDs, the emphasis seems to be more on supporting active mobility and conducive ways to travel, rather than the safety and lives of pedestrians.

I hope that a total ban on PMDs will still be considered. Especially given the approaching silver tsunami, the safety and lives of pedestrians must be the topmost priority, and not support for first-and last-mile initiatives.

Reckless and dangerous riders will always exist. A total ban is the only way to protect pedestrians from accidents and even deaths.

Susan Tan Lin Neo

