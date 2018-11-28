Discourage maids from borrowing

I was shocked to read that nearly 30,000 maids are registered borrowers with licensed moneylenders (Higher interest charges with change in Moneylending Act, by Dr Cheong Foong Soon; Nov 27).

As an employer of a foreign domestic worker, I am concerned that this frenzy of borrowing will only get worse as more foreign domestic workers get drawn into the ease with which they can borrow money, without thinking about paying back.

The concern of many employers is that the inability of their foreign domestic workers to repay their loans will lead to stealing from employers and other criminal activities.

The authorities should look at ways to stop these easy loans.

Ong Soon Yam