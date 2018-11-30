Disconcerted by number of food poisoning cases of late

I read with concern about the latest case of food poisoning involving 131 people, including kindergarten children and teachers, after they consumed food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer (Caterer under probe over food poisoning at camp; Nov 29).

This is the third case of mass food poisoning this month, one of which led to the death of a 38-year-old man who fell sick after allegedly consuming food from popular restaurant Spize (Man warded after eating packed food dies; Nov 15).

Is the hygiene of our food catering industry getting worse? Are catering companies cutting corners because they are finding it difficult to cope with the high demand?

Alarm bells should start ringing for the authorities when the once-rare food poisoning outbreak starts happening more frequently.

I would add that such transgressions cross the line when a person has lost his life allegedly due to the food he has consumed.

The National Environment Agency needs to scrutinise this situation and enhance the penalty so as to prevent future occurrences.

We must also not forget that blemishes on our catering industry not only affect local consumers and businesses, but also the reputation of our country as many international guests attend events here that provide catered food.

Seah Yam Meng